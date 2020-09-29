ELLE NOIR :: Gothic Sängerin veröffentlicht ihren neuen Song

Mit “The Day I Died” veröffentlicht die Gothic Opern Sängerin ELLE NOIR ihren neuen Song. Eine neue EP mit dem Titel “Like A Black Doll” soll später in diesem Jahr erscheinen. facebook.com/ellenoirdarksinger

Elle Noir: “My inner worlds are always autobiographical, my songs are always lived in the first person. Death, mental illness and emotional states of discomfort are central themes in my writing. When I write a lyric I always have an image in mind and try to describe it. My lyrics are little narrated and very visual.”