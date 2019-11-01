ELEINE :: Rammstein Cover von “Mein Herz Brennt”



Die schwedische Symphonic Metal Band ELEINE stellt mit “Mein Herz Brennt” ein Rammstein Cover vor, die zweite Single der kommenden EP “All Shall Burn.”. Rikard Ekberg (Gitarrist der Band) sagt dazu:

“We chose to make a cover of ‘Mein Herz Brennt’ as a tribute, and a thank you to RAMMSTEIN. ‘Mein Herz Brennt’ has been with us during years of hardship, betrayal and angst. During times that now feel like a total blur, like in a state of awake sleep. Releasing this cover is something that really means a lot to us.”