EINVIGI :: Blackgaze Band mit erster Single aus Debütalbum



Die in Turku ansässige finnische Blackgaze Band EINVIGI veröffentlichte eine erste Single aus ihrem bevorstehenden Debütalbum “Sielulintu”, das am 11. Dezember 2020 bei Inverse Records erscheinen soll.

Band comments:

“Sielulintu (”Soul bird”) is the first single and the title song of Einvigi’s forthcoming album. First notes of the song were actually put together already in 2009, so in a way the song also represents the bands long-span work to hone their sound. All in all, the song is a comprehensive representation of the albums soundscape swaying from light atmospheric moods all the way to darker metal nuances. The lyrics tell a tale of one of the symbols of Finnish folklore, the soul bird. The symbol has inspired numerous artists throughout time with one of the most renowned texts including the poem “Varpunen jouluaamuna” (“Sparrow on Christmas Morning”) by Zachris Topelius from 1859.