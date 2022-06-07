EINHERJER :: Viking Metal Pioniere kündigen ihr erstes Livealbum mit Song daraus an

Die nordischen Viking Metal Pioniere EINHERJER kündigen die bevorstehende Veröffentlichung ihres ersten Live-Albums “Norse And Dangerous (Live… From The Land Of Legends)” an, das am 5. August 2022 über Napalm Records auf Vinyl (streng limitiert auf 300 Exemplare) und in digitaler Form erscheint! “Norse And Dangerous (Live… From The Land Of Legends)” wurde im Februar letzten Jahres in der Heimatstadt der Band, Haugesund, bei ihren “North Star” (2021)-Albumshows aufgenommen. “Norse And Dangerous (Live… From The Land Of Legends)” enthält nicht nur Songs von “North Star”, sondern fasst EINHERJERs Diskografie zusammen.

Um einen ersten Einblick in das Live-Album zu geben, haben EINHERJER die neue Live-Version ihrer Single “West Coast Groove”, die ursprünglich auf “North Star” erschien, zusammen mit einem Musikvideo veröffentlicht.

EINHERJER on the live version of “West Coast Groove”:

“With no gigs in a year and new blood in our ranks, we recorded the two hometown release shows just to get an idea of what we sounded like live in 2021. It only took one listen to realize that our fans would appreciate this as much as we did. EINHERJER live is an energetic experience. We want to let everyone hear that, so here’s our first live album, recorded live on our home turf in front of many familiar faces. The document of a great evening!”