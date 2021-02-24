EINHERJER :: 3. Vorabsingle “West Coast Groove”

Die Viking Metal-Pioniere EINHERJER werden am 26. Februar ihr achtes Studioalbum “North Star” veröffentlichen. Mit “West Coast Groove” wurde nun der 3. Track vorab veröffentlicht. Das Album markiert die Rückkehr der Band zu Napalm Records nach 25 Jahren und die Veröffentlichung ihres legendären “Dragons Of The North-Albums (1996)”, das ebenfalls am 26. Februar in einer remasterten Version wiederveröffentlicht wird.

North Star will be available in the following formats:

– LP Gatefold Vinyl Marble Green transparent with black + Slipmat + Poster – strictly limited to 200 copies (Napalm Records mailorder only)

– LP Gatefold Vinyl Gold – strictly limited to 300 copies (Napalm Records mailorderr only)

– LP Gatefold Vinyl Red

– LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

– 1 CD Digipack

– Digital album