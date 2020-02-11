EILERA :: Neue Single aus im März erscheinenden Album



.

EILERA, eine aus Frankreich stammende Sängerin und Songwriterin, hat eine neue Single und ein Musikvideo für “Aquarius” veröffentlicht. Der Titel stammt aus dem kommenden fünften Studioalbum “Waves”, das am 6. März bei Inverse Records erscheinen soll. www.eilera.com

Eilera comments:

“Aquarius is a song sung from the top of a cliff of Normandie, France. It starts with the words “I know a man who loves big waves…”, referring to the male character from the previous track in the album and echoing to his thoughts. Aquarius belongs to the ancestral tradition of the nordic Folk songs. Its sound production though is modern, making this song a Folk song of the modern times.

The narrator of the story carries a soul of Aquarius. Her soul echoes with another soul : that of the male character of the song. Those two souls will never succeed in meeting fully. They are forever separated by the paths of life the two characters have followed.

The emotion in the narrator’s soul is carried by the words, the voice and the guitars. It evolves from the lightness of hope, to the sadness of realisation and finally, to resignation. The passion in her explodes in the waves that brake against the rocks.”