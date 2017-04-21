ECNEPHIAS :: Neues Album “The Sad Wonder Of The Sun”



Die italienischen Dark Metaller ECNEPHIAS haben ihre Partnerschaft mit My Kingdom Music verlängert und werden darüber am 7. Juli ihr neues, das sechste Album “The Sad Wonder Of The Sun” veröffentlichen.

Frontmann Lucanian dazu:

“We are a Dark Metal band with growls and a gloomy atmosphere but all in a new way. Our sound is now really obscure and “The Sad Wonder Of The Sun” is at the same time the most catchy and powerful music we have ever recorded. It is Mediterranean Dark Metal at 101%, it sounds more gothic, murky and darker than ever. I know you will love it… and if not… who cares! We simply adore it!”