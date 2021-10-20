DRACONIAN :: 2 alte Alben kommen auf Vinyl

Die schwedische Doom/Gothic-Union DRACONIAN wird am 17. Dezember 2021 über Napalm Records die atmosphärischen Re-Issues ihrer führenden Alben Where Lovers Mourn (2003) und Arcane Rain Fell (2005) auf Vinyl veröffentlichen.

Where Lovers Mourn will be available as 2LP Gatefold in marbled silver/black and Arcane Rain Fell enchants as 2 LP Gatefold in marbled green transparent/black, each limited to 500 copies worldwide.

Anders Jacobsson and Johan Ericsson add:

“Our debut album Where Lovers Mourn shows a broad variety of influences, from doom to folk music, all with the gothic vibe that followed us from our first demo. It mostly consisted of reworked material from our demo, Dark Oceans We Cry, released the year prior. You can hear still hear traces of this era in our most recent works.

With Arcane Rain Fell we cemented our sound and took a big step with our song writing. It’s very dear to us and our fans, still to this day. Lyrically it was a continuation of the Luciferian influence starting with our 1999 demo A Closed Eyes of Paradise.”