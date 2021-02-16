DORDEDUH :: Neues Video zu ‘Desferecat’

Die rumänischen Metaller DORDEDUH (mit einige ex- Negura Bunget Mitgliedern) haben ein Video zu Track “Desferecat” veröffentlicht. Dieser stammt vom kommenden Album “Har”, das am 14. Mai bei Prophecy Productions erscheint. Presale: http://lnk.spkr.media/dordeduh-har

DORDEDUH comment: “The title of our first single translates from the Romanian ‘Desferecat’ to English as ‘Unchained’ in a somewhat loose way”, explains mastermind Edmond “Hupogrammos” Karban. “This word relates to the principle idea behind this song, which deals with a process of deep transformation that touches and changes the human core. Such a journey of the mind starts with self-reflection and self-acknowledgement. This takes the purest form of humbleness that the ego can attain. The next step is a daring jump into the abyss of the self to discover and uncover all the fears and traumata that hide in the darkness surrounding our essence. Finally, we rise again above all of this by embracing and integrating that which lies in the depths into a new and elevated version of ourselves. What you see in this video is our personal take on this road to transformation.”