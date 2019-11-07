DODHEIMSGARD + BÖLZER + BLAZE OF PERDITION + MATTERHORN auf Tour

‘VOID DANCERS MMXIX’ tour featuring DODHEIMSGARD, BÖLZER, BLAZE OF PERDITION and MATTERHOR

01/12/2019 Hellraiser Leipzig – Leipzig (Germany)

02/12/2019 Markthalle-Hamburg – Hamburg (Germany)

03/12/2019 Gebr de Nobel – Leiden (The Netherlands)

04/12/2019 Hole In The Svn – Kassel (Germany)

05/12/2019 MS Connexion Complex – Mannheim (Germany)

06/12/2019 Sommercasino Basel – Basel (Switzerland)

07/12/2019 Celebrare Noctem – Wels (Austria)

08/12/2019 Helvete Pub – Club – Live Stage – Oberhausen (Germany)

11/12/2019 Kavka Zappa – Antwerpen (Belgium)

12/12/2019 Eindhoven Metal Meeting Warm Up Party – Eindhoven (The Netherlands)

13/12/2019 De Mortem Et Diabolum – Berlin (Germany)