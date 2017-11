Die norwegischen Black Metaller DJEVEL veröffentlichen im März ihr fünftes Album, “Blant Svarte Graner”, bei Aftermath Music. www.facebook.com/djevelmakt

“Djevel currently consist of Ciekals and Mannevond, where Faust (ex-Emperor, Blood Tsunami) has recorded the drums for the upcoming album.

The band also have confirmed their first show for 2018, at norways prestigious Inferno Festival, where the band will perform at the main stage, Rockefeller.”