DISMAL :: Neues Video der Goth Metaller

Die 1995 gegründeten, italienischen Gothic Metaller DISMAL haben ein neues Video zu ihrem Song “Hermes The Thrice-Greatest” veröffentlicht, das aus ihrem aktuellen Album “Quinta Essentia” stammt. facebook.com/DISMAL.TheWaltzOfMind

“Quinta Essentia” melds classical symphonic music with doom metal, darkwave, neofolk, waltz, and even tango. This unique album is part of Dismal’s new gothic musical fairy tale: The Waltz Of Mind. With a stunning animated video designed by Hermes Mangialardo, “Hermes The Thrice-Greatest” introduces us to this magical atmosphere.