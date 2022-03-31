DEPRESSED MODE :: Neuer Track mit Mors Principium Est Gitarrist

Die finnische Symphonic Doom/Death Metal Band DEPRESSED MODE hat eine neue Single und ein Musikvideo zu “Dissociation of the Extinguished Mind” veröffentlicht, in dem Jarkko Kokko von MORS PRINCIPIUM EST an den Leadgitarren zu sehen ist. Der Track stammt aus ihrem kommenden dritten Studioalbum “Decade of Silence”, das am 6. Mai 2022 über Inverse Records erscheinen wird. https://depressedmodedoom.bandcamp.com

“The song is about the breakdown of the mind and how all the traumas come together into one big lump that eventually breaks into pieces. In such a situation, the person of the song no longer is able to keep it together, neither can’t find help in medication or therapy. As a solution, he develops his own world into which he dives, while traveling to the distant stars.