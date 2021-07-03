DENIGRATE :: Neuer Song

Die 1996 gegründete finnische Melancholic Metal Band DENIGRATE hat nach einiger Zeit neues Material veröffentlicht. Die neue Single “Perfida” ist die erste Auskopplung aus dem kommenden neuen Album, das noch in diesem Jahr veröffentlicht werden soll. www.facebook.com/denigrateCamp

Singer Galzi backgrounds the story:

“The song is a story about a person who calls one’s partner Perfida, as a reminder of treacherousness. The idea of treacherousness is only a fiction but it leads to a real, definitive tragedy with no return.”