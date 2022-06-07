DEATHWHITE :: Neues Album der Dark Metaller vor VÖ im Fullstream

Die Dark-Metal-Band DEATHWHITE hat ihr brandneues Album “Grey Everlasting” bereits vor der Veröffentlichung am Freitag in voller Länge als Stream zur Verfügung gestellt. Das Album erscheint bei Season Of Mist und kann hier bestellt werden:

https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/deathwhite-grey-everlasting

DEATHWHITE comments: “It is with great pride to share the full stream of Grey Everlasting. We have done our share of reflecting now that the album’s release is just days away. The most rewarding aspect of being in Deathwhite is writing and recording music, then sharing it. The creation of Grey Everlasting was an intense but fruitful process. Its formal release this Friday is what we worked so hard to achieve. That said, we remain indebted to those who have supported us since our 2012 inception and sincerely hope the album is of enjoyment.”