DEATHWHITE :: 2. Track vom kommenden Album

Die Dark Metal Band DEATHWHITE veröffentlicht den zweiten Track “No Thought or Memory” ihres kommenden dritten Albums “Grey Everlasting”. Das Album wird am 10. Juni 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. https://deathwhite.bandcamp.com

DEATHWHITE comment: “‘No Thought or Memory’ details the opioid epidemic ravaging the United States and the perils of addiction. It is well documented how pharmaceutical companies have made billions by getting people hooked on their substances. The fact that they have gotten away with it for so long is reprehensible, but how quickly prescription drug abuse can destroy lives and families is even worse. The amount of lives affected is untold and there is no end in sight.”