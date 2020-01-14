DAWN OF SOLACE :: Neues Lyric Video

DAWN OF SOLACE (featuring Wolfheart mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen) veröffentlichen am 24. Januar bei Noble Demon ihr neues Album “Waves”.

It’s been 13 long years until Wolfheart / Before the Dawn mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen returns with his hotly anticipated, sophomore solo-album under the flag of DAWN OF SOLACE. ‘Waves’ will be taking the listener on a dark trip of melodic doom soundscapes, being an unchained and exciting affair feeding off of melancholy and progressive rock majesty.

Tuomas Saukkonen: “Ashes was meant to become a musical and lyrical embodiment of sorrow. Like a dark room with no doors or windows where time just stands still and darkness is slowly creeping from the corners and descending upon you.”