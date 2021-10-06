DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED :: Lyric-Video zu 2. neuer Single

Nachdem die Black/Epic Metal Pioniere DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED mit ihrer ersten Single “In Evil, Sickness and in Grief” vom kommenden Album “Angel of Carnage Unleashed” (erscheint am 12. November 2021 über Napalm Records) nach 23 Jahren aus den Tiefen des Dooms wieder aufgetaucht sind, legt der finnische Vierer mit seiner zweiten Single “Murktide and Midnight Sun” nach. https://darkwoodsmybetrothed.com/

DARWOODS MY BETROTHED on their new single:

“It was very important for us when choosing the singles off the new album to demonstrate the versatility of our sound: how we can put forward a blasting black metal carnage with tortured shrieks and follow that up with an epic anthem with clean vocals – and the two songs definitely sound like the same band. Epic songs and clean vocals have always been part of our trademark sound and “Murktide and Midnight Sun” is absolutely one of the finest and catchiest epic anthems that we have recorded.”