DARKTHRONE :: Neues Video zum Albumrelease

Zum Albumrelease von “Eternal Hails” der Norweger DARKTHRONE ist das neue Video zum Opener “His Master`s Voice” erschienen.

The animated lyric video created by Matthew Vickerstaff, has been inspired by the album’s stunning artwork that features the piece “Pluto and Charon” (1972), from renowned science fiction artist David A. Hardy; a hugely inspirational image for both Fenriz & Nocturno Culto spanning several decades, and this also stands as a symbolic link between the genre-bending styles apparent on Darkthrone’s earliest works, to those same traits evident on Eternal Hails.

Eternal Hails is out now on the following formats and is available to orde https://darkthrone.lnk.to/EternalHails

· Ltd edition deluxe box set containing – Exclusive purple coloured heavyweight vinyl / CD in alternate digisleeve format / cassette tape / 12 page booklet containing a biography surrounding the creation of the album & studio experience / 10″ art print of David Hardy’s Pluto & Charon painting / handwritten letter print from Fenriz

· CD

· Black 180g vinyl LP

· Various 180g coloured vinyl LP

· Picture disc

· Digital