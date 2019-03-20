DARKTHRONE :: Neues Album ist “more Metal and more 80s than ever”



Den 31.05. markieren sich Fans der norwegischen Black Metaller DARKTHRONE im Kalender, denn dann erscheint das neue Album “Old Star” bei Peaceville.

Fenriz: “Old star – again we are here with THE RIFFS! A while after our previous ARCTIC THUNDER album it became apparent that we would continue in that same style, BLACK OLD HEAVY METAL with slow thrash, classic doom and slow death metal. As many have focussed on the 70s sound over the last 20 years, the mix on our new album has ended up being more 80s than ever. The songs are more metal than ever! Ted’s songs have alot of black metal in them, faster and slower but also doomier parts and reocurring parts. My songs are more linear written, it’s an ancient 80s underground trick, with breaks, all slow heavy or slow thrash, classic doom or slow death. All in all it is our most 80s album so far and our most metal one to date with drum sound typical for the 80s USA/German market and damned lyrics, which are all written by me. We feel that OLD STAR is the big brother of ARCTIC THUNDER. More solid and with even better riffs.”

Available formats, each comes with handwritten lyrics in the booklet or insert:

CD

Black 180g vinyl LP

Ltd Edition 180g purple vinyl LP

Ltd Edition 180g green vinyl LP (exclusively available at the Peaceville store)

Ltd Edition 180g orange vinyl LP

Ltd Edition 7″ vinyl box set – Old Star is presented on 3 coloured 7″ (black, white, clear vinyl) (exclusively available at the Peaceville store)

Cassette (exclusively available at the Peaceville store)

Digital album