DARK THE SUNS :: 3. Single zum 4. Album

Die finnische Melodic/Gothic Metal band DARK THE SUNS haben die dirtte Single, “Everywhere”, vom ihrem kommenden Album veröffentlicht. Das vierte Album der Bandgeschichte wird 2021 via Inverse Records veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/Dark-the-Suns-16410024649 / https://darkthesuns.bandcamp.com

Mikko & Inka Ojala commets:

“This is one of my favourite songs in the new album. Everywhere includes melancholic and at the same time catchy melodies, beautiful and emotional piano themes and heavy guitars – the elements that are essential in our music.” – Inka

“Everywhere-single includes lots of beautiful piano melodies and heavy guitar riffs. I like very much the beautiful and melancholic atmosphere in the song.” – Mikko