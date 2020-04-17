DARK SARAH :: 1. Single zum neuen Album der finnischen Cinematic Metaller



Die finnische Cinematic Metal Band DARK SARAH haben mit “Melancholia” die erste Single aus ihrem am 17. Juli via napalm Records erscheinenden Album “Grim” veröffentlicht.

facebook.com/DarkSarahHQ/

Heidi Parviainen kommentiert:

“Melancholia” is a dark (and maybe the saddest) song on Grim, yet it is also very powerful. In my opinion, it also contains the most beautiful guitar solo of the album. “Melancholia” is the name of a blue orb which provides magical powers to the protagonist Luna. In the song, Luna sees into her past through the orb and learns what has happened to her. She lives through her longings and loneliness once again.”