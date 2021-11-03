DARK FUNERAL :: Neues Album mit Release-Show im März

Die schwedischen Black Metal Legenden DARK FUNERAL haben bekannt gegeben, dass ihr brandneues Album mit dem Titel “We Are The Apocalypse” am 18. März 2022 veröffentlicht wird. Nur einen Tag später – am 19. März – werden sie eine ganz besondere Album-Release-Show im Fållan in Stockholm, Schweden, spielen, unterstützt von Special Guest Samael und der Vorgruppe Eleine.

About the release show DARK FUNERAL comment:

“Inch by inch we are opening the gates to unleash the fires of Hell and we are proud to present to you, the great artists that will join us on March 19!

Samael from Switzerland should need no further introduction, they are genuine legends and a band that never stopped evolving. We are incredibly proud to have them with us as special guests!

The Swedish symphonic metal band Eleine will be opening the night and contribute in showing that the Devil’s Music have both width and depth.”

