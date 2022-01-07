DARK FUNERAL :: Neue Single mit Video

Die schwedischen Black Metal-Pioniere DARK FUNERAL präsentieren die erste Single und Video “Let The Devil In” aus ihrem kommenden Album “We Are The Apocalypse”, das am 18. März 2022 über Century Media Records erscheinen wird.

Die unerbittliche Dunkelheit dieses brandneuen Tracks passt perfekt zu der blutigen und düsteren Atmosphäre des Videos – gefilmt, inszeniert und geschnitten von Grupa13 – und gibt einen guten Vorgeschmack auf das, was man von “We Are The Apocalypse” erwarten kann.

Guitarist and band founder Lord Ahriman states, “It is with great pleasure that we can hereby offer you a first taste of our upcoming album ‘We Are The Apocalypse’ with the track ‘Let The Devil In’. It may be a slightly different song from us, but it still holds the true darkness and spirit that is Dark Funeral. It was obvious to all of us that this would be the song that we set the bar with and premiere first. The song also comes with a video, which we recorded in Wroclaw, Poland together with Grupa13. It really was a great pleasure to work with such a professional team. The result is outstanding and fits this completely dark story that is ‘Let The Devil In’ very well.”

The pre-order of “We Are The Apocalypse” starts today.

Click the following link here: https://darkfuneral.lnk.to/WeAreTheApocalypse save your copy and listen to “Let The Devil In” on your favorite streaming platform.