DARK FUNERAL :: Neue Singe + Video “Nightfall”

Die schwedischen Black Metaller DARK FUNERAL veröffentlichen die zweite Single “Nightfall” aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten siebten Album “We Are The Apocalypse”, das am 18. März 2022 über Century Media Records erscheinen wird. https://www.darkfuneral.se

Info: Während die erste Single “Let The Devil In” eine introvertierte Reise war, die über die Dunkelheit im Inneren nachdachte, ist “Nightfall” das diametrale Gegenteil. “Nightfall” ist ein Feuerwerk der Wut und beschwört die sieben Hexen, Lamashtu, um die ewige Nacht heraufzubeschwören. Für Dreh, Regie und Schnitt des Videos war wieder einmal Grupa13 verantwortlich.

Lord Ahriman about their brand-new track, “With ‘Nightfall’, we continue to push the boundaries and go faster than anything we have ever done before. I wanted to create the feeling of levitating above the soundscape and into my own dark and twisted world. At this speed, it was also a challenge to find a good balance and dynamic where melodies and atmosphere did not disappear in a noise, but I think we really nailed it! Nightfall gives epic a whole new meaning. Enjoy!”