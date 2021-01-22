DAEMON GREY :: Neue Single am Tag der Albumveröffentlichung

DAEMON GREY präsentieren ein neues Musikvideo zur Single “Isolated” aus dem heute bei Out Of Line Music veröffentlichten Debütalbum “Follow Your Nightmares”. Es ist ein Song über den Kampf um die Wahrheit und das Eingestehen der eigenen Verletzlichkeit und wie dies oft zu einem Gefühl des Abgetrenntseins von dem Rest der Welt führen kann. facebook.com/daemongreyofficial

Das Musikvideo vermittelt eine bedrückende Gefühlslage über welches Grey selbst sagt: “We wanted to treat it more like an abstract short film. Our vision was a more mature, slick video with horror movie influences and raw emotion. Being a huge fan of horror movies, I brought the horror concept to the table. Rich (video director) found the perfect house, set the mood, and brought it to life. The storyline itself follows the meaning and tone of the track. Overall, it was really exciting to make a video, unlike anything I’ve ever done. I think the whole team was thrilled how it came out.”