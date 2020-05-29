DAEMON GREY :: Erste Single “King Of Sin” und Video veröffentlicht

Daemon Grey, aus Kanada stammend, präsentiert mit seiner Single-Debüt-Veröffentlichung “King Of Sin” einen durch Horror, Drogen und Sex inspirierte Rock-Metal-Track, der voller Energie steckt. Die “King Of Sin” Co-Writers Mike Riley (Marilyn Manson), Gavin Brown (Three Days Grace, Billy Talent) und Kevin Thrasher (Escape the Fate) fügen Daemons eingängigen Hooks und Lyrics ihr unverwechselbares Kolorit hinzu und erschaffen so ein verdammt gutes und höchst eigenwilliges Musikerlebnis.

Daemon Grey: “The first single “King of Sin” is all about entering the scene with a blasphemous bang, unifying music fans in celebration of our primal, sinful desires. F*ck the status quo and let the good times roll! We live and then we die. In between, we may as well rock.”