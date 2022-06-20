CEMETARY :: Erster neuer Song seit 2005 angekündigt

In den 1990ern veröffentlichten CEMETARY um Mastermind Mathias Lodmalm einige für die Dark und Gothic Metal Geschichte sehr wertvolle Alben. Ein Klassiker ist z.B. “Black Vanity” von 1994. 2005 gab es das letzte Album “Phantasma” zu hören und seit Jahren wartet die Fangemeinde auf neue Songs. Ihr Ruf wurde nun erhört, auf der Facebookseite https://www.facebook.com/cemetary.official hat Mathias Lodmalm für August einen neuen Song angekündigt, “The Carver”

“One by one – let our will be done

By trident and octagon – following through

Filled with disease it goes on and on

To see our battles won – following through

To carve in the mark of the beast!”