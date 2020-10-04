CADAVERIA :: “Return”-Cover von Deine Lakaien online

Die italienischen Horror Metaller CADAVERIA haben dem Song “Return” von DEINE LAKAIEN ihren eigenen Sound verpasst und ihn auf mehreren digitalen Plattformen zum Anhören bereit gestellt: http://bit.ly/cadaveria-return

“‘Return’ captured our souls on the cold Halloween night in 2015, when we shared the stage with Deine Lakaien, playing at the Autumn Moon Festival in Germany. Its dark and decadent melody has been resounding in us for five years and is now ready to reveal itself in a new guise. ‘Return’ is not the prelude to a ready-to-release album, but the first seed of an ongoing production.”

“All CADAVERIA’s new songs will be released, on a quite regular basis, in the form of singles, as they are recorded and mixed. We are glad we chose this new formula. It gives us great freedom and allows our fans to experience the entire creative process with us. The new era has begun. Cadaveria is back.”

“Return Credits: Main idea by Marçelo Santos. Original song by Deine Lakaien, rearranged by Kris Laurent. Performed by: Cadaveria (vocals) Kris Laurent (guitar) Pier Gonella (guitar) Peter Dayton (bass) Marçelo Santos (drums). Recorded and mixed at MusicArt Studio and Rrooaarr Sound between July and September 2020. Mastered at MusicArt Studio. Produced by CADAVERIA.”