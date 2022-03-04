CADAVERIA :: Neues Lyric-Video zum Debüt-Re-Release

Die erste Vinyl- und Kassettenveröffentlichung von CADAVERIAs Debütalbum “The Shadows’ Madame” erscheint nun über Time To Kill Records, genau 20 Jahre nach der ursprünglichen Veröffentlichung. Zur Feier des Tages hat die Band das Lyric Video zum Song “In Memory of Shadows’ Madame” veröffentlicht. Das Video ist ein Werk von Morbid Vision Italy, produziert in Zusammenarbeit mit “Time To Kill”.

The Shadows’ Madame 20th Anniversary Edition features two bonus tracks: a not previously released live version for the song “Spell”, recorded in the rehearsal room in 2001, and “VELO (The Other Side of Hate)”, taken from “Silence” album (2014).

It’s s phisically available in four variants: black vinyl, blue vinyl, black cassette and violet cassette, that can be purchased on the band official website cadaveria.com or on bandcamp (https://cadaveria.bandcamp.com/merch), and can be streamed or downloaded on every platforms via this link: https://bit.ly/tsm20thae

CADAVERIA have recently completed the recordings of their new album, that will be released in the following months. It will be CADAVERIA 6th album, the first in eight years since their last full length.