BURNING DARKNESS :: Single zum 2. Album

Die schwedische Black Metal-Formation BURNING DARKNESS wird das zweite Album “Dödens Makt” am 2. Juli 2021 über Non Serviam Records veröffentlichen. Jetzt hat die Band die erste Single “Chiropteran Demon” veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/burningdarknesswe/

“‘Chiropteran Demon’ was chosen as first single because of the raw old-school energy mixed with some more modern heaviness. We felt the somewhat unorthodox mix worked really well. There are also some horror elements to the music which goes together well with the titular demon the lyrics talks about”, comment BURNING DARKNESS.