BORNHOLM :: Neue Single zum 5. Album

Mit über 20 Jahren Erfahrung und fünf Studioalben im Gepäck sind die ungarischen Black/Pagan-Metaller BORNHOLM keine Unbekannten mehr in der Szene. Jetzt ist die Band bereit, ihr Napalm Records-Debüt und ihr brandneues, fünftes Studioalbum “Apotheosis” zu präsentieren, das am 5. November 2021 erscheint. “I Am War God” heißt die neue Single daraus, die ihr euch nun anhören könnt. https://www.facebook.com/bornholmofficial

BORNHOLM on “I Am War God”:

“The song is about the ancient instinct of war and destruction of human kind, like a chisel in the hand of the sculptor forming the world when the time comes from century to century. We live hard and historical times and it’s gonna be harder than we could ever imagine. The wheels are turning by giant and ancient powers and this is what the lyrics are about. The will is the only thing that really creates, that moves the events forward… the will against will.”