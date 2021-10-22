BLOODRED HOURGLASS :: neues Musikvideo zu “Leaves”

Zur Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums “Your Highness” haben die Finnischen Melodic Death Metaller heute ein neues Video zum Track “Leaves” veröffentlicht. “Your Highness” erscheint heute weltweit via Out Of Line Music. Das Album wurde von Juho Räihä (SoundSpiral Audio) aufgenommen und von Henrik Udd (Henrik Udd Recording Studios) gemischt und gemastert. (Review lesen) www.facebook.com/bloodredhourglass

Die Band: “Leaves is the opening track of the album that immediately brings the ambient kind of breeze and updated soundscape to listeners’ ears. The song has strong forward-going nature but it has a lot of air with laid-back and beautiful moments as well. It’s about letting go, which is not easy, but sometimes can also be so beautiful.”