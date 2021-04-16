BLOODRED HOURGLASS :: Neue Single “Veritas”

Die Finnischen Melodeather BLOODRED HOURGLASS haben ihre neue Single “Veritas” veröffentlicht, die vom kommenden Album ausgekoppelt ist, welches später in diesem Jahr über Out Of Line Music erscheinen wird. www.facebook.com/bloodredhourglass

“When the pre-production of the album was almost finished, Eero got the idea of making a song with absolutely no holds barred. All the parts were composed in one rush of inspiration. “Veritas” carries a ton of intensity with its adrenaline-filled riff and super-fast pace and really is a straight-forward raging roller coaster-like nothing we’ve done before. Lyrically it is very much a temptation-filled fairytale all gone down too well.”

“Obviously, we were in a new situation since the songwriting responsibility was divided due to member changes after the previous album. Overall, we wanted to create something that’s completely new and fresh for us but also maintain the familiar BRHG sound. Really happy with the results on the final record and it’s safe to say the end result is more than we, and hopefully all of you, even expected,” so die Band über das kommende Album.