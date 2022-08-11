BLOODBATH :: Neuer Track “Carved feat. Luc Lemay”

“Survival Of The Sickest” heißt das sechste Album der Old School Death Metaller BLOODBATH, das am 9. September 2022 über Napalm Records veröffentlicht wird. Aus dem Album hat die Band um Growler Nick Holmes einen weiteren neuen Titel, “Carved”, veröffentlicht, bei dem Luc Lemay (Gorguts) mitwirkt.

Jonas Renkse on “Carved“:

“If you’re a subject to human experiments performed by the sickest surgeon, you may not have the time to suffer a thousand deaths, but one thing is for certain: YOU’RE CARVED.”