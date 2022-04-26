BLOODBATH :: Death Metal Supergroup mit neuem Deal bei Napalm Records für kommende Alben

Napalm Records verkündet, dass die All-Star-Death-Metaller BLOODBATH (Featuring Current and Former Members of Paradise Lost, Opeth, Katatonia & Lik) einen weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei ihnen unterzeichnet haben. Die Band besteht derzeit aus Nick Holmes (Gesang), Jonas Renkse (Bass), Anders Nyström (Gitarre), Tomas Åkvik (Gitarre) und Martin ‘Axe’ Axenrot (Schlagzeug).

BLOODBATH on the signing:

“Just as we’re about to enter our next exciting chapter of BLOODBATH, we’re pleased to say that the band is in the good hands of a new label. By joining forces with the mighty Napalm Records, BLOODBATH will proudly make sure our old school death metal continues to pummel onwards and upwards. Let the Napalm rain!”

Discography BLOODBATH:

2000 – Breeding Death (EP)

2002 – Resurrection Through Carnage

2004 – Nightmares Made Flesh

2008 – Unblessing the Purity (EP)

2008 – The Fathomless Mastery

2014 – Grand Morbid Funeral

2018 – The Arrow of Satan Is Drawn