BLACK THERAPY :: Neuer Videoclip

Die italienischen Melodic Death Metaller BLACK THERAPY haben mit “Dreaming” einen neuen Song im Vorfeld zu ihrem am 15. März erscheinenden Album “Echoes Of Dying Memories” veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/blacktherapyband/

“We wanted the video for “Dreaming” to be very straight-forward and in-your-face and we think that Andrea from Dvision Zero really nailed it. We already worked with him years ago and it felt pretty natural for us to ask him if he wanted to work on our new videoclip.

We hope everyone will enjoy the fast-pace of this video as much as we do!”

“Echoes Of Dying Memories” VÖ 15.3.2019 via Black Lion Records

