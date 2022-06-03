BLACK THERAPY :: Italienische Melodeather mit neuer Single kurz vor Album-VÖ

Am 10. Juni wird “Onward”, das neue Album der Melodic-Death-Metaller BLACK THERAPY, veröffentlicht. Um das neue Album zu unterstützen, hat die Band aus Rom nun ihre brandneue Single “Blindness” samt Video herausgebracht. http://www.blacktherapy.it/

Black Therapy comments:

“This new album was written during the pandemic and we are proud of the outcome. Compared to ‘Echoes of Dying Memories’ this is a more aggressive album, but it still retains the emotionally gripping sound, which can be considered our trademark. We also tried something different on some of the songs and we hope you will enjoy it as much as we do.”