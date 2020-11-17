BESTIALIS :: Debüt der Münsteraner Black Metall im Fullstream

BESTIALIS ist der Ausdruck einer langfristigen künstlerischen und spirituellen Verschwörung zwischen Lastaurus (Gesang) und Absorber (Gitarren). Beide machen seit 20 Jahren Musik, und beide sind Teil des in Münster etablierten CULTHE FESTs. Nun haben sie in Form der EP “Ritus” bei Vendetta Records ihre Idee vom Black Metal veröffentlicht, die beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion in voller Länge angehört werden kann. facebook.com/bestialisofficial / bestialis.bandcamp.com / facebook.com/Vendetta-Records-113775778703319

Info: The EP Ritus (2020, Vendetta Records) offers an introduction to this concept and puts into narrative bull cults in prehistoric times and Persian mythology (Epic of Gilgamesh in a reinterpretation). The debut full length (WIP) will continue this subject matter, drawing inspiration from Greek, Egyptian, Roman and Indian mythology, literature (e.g. Dürrenmatt) and ancient history. In analysis and deconstruction of old wisdom, with the purpose of creating a strong individualistic and someway animalistic world view beyond genre cliches, old texts and embodied philosophical ideas are reflected and reworked for the present and the future. Bestiae sumus. And the hunted become hunters.