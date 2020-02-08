BELORE :: Album im Fullstream beeinflusst von Summoning, Caladan Brood, Moonsorrow

BELORE ist ein Epic Black Metal Soloprojekt aus Frankreich, das von heroischer Fantasie und mittelalterlichen Welten beeinflusst ist. Das Album könnt ihr euch im Fullstream auf YouTube bei “Black Metal Promotion” anhören. Es wurde über Northern Silence Productions veröffentlicht.

https://belore-northernsilence.bandcamp.com/

Labelinfo: Belore’s debut album is a journey into forgotten lands, where each title tells a story – a world where landscapes, magic and medieval history exist side by side. Directed by Aleevok, this album aims to transport listeners to an unknown world where they can let themselves be carried away by their imagination.

Recommended for fans of Summoning, Caladan Brood, Cân Bardd, Saor, Eldamar or Moonsorrow.