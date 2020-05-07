BE’LAKOR :: Lyric-Videos zu allen “Vessels” Songs der Australier

Während BE’LAKOR hart an ihrem fünften Album arbeiten, hat die australische Melodic-Death-Metal-Institution einen besonderen Leckerbissen für ihre Fans zusammengestellt: eine Reihe von Layric-Videos für das gesamte “Vessels” Album. Als ihr Album 2016 veröffentlicht wurde, wurde das lyrische Video zu “The Smoke of Many Fires” schnell zu einem Fan-Favoriten und wurde über 1,2 Millionen Mal angesehen. Diese neue Videosammlung vervollständigt das Set und ermöglicht es den Fans, während der gesamten Spielzeit von einer Stunde in die Geschichte von Vessels einzutauchen.

https://www.facebook.com/belakorband

The band states:

“Vessels was our first concept album, and creating its story was a journey in itself. We’re proud of the album, and we wanted to create something special both for ourselves and for our fans to really bring it to life. As we’ve been working on new material, this Vessels collection has been something of a passion project for us. The album’s concept is now fully fleshed out with visuals to match, and we couldn’t be happier with the videos. We hope you guys settle in and enjoy the journey!”