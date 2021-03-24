BEANSIDHE :: Neues Album im Fullstream

Nach 5 Jahren Unterbrechung veröffentlichen die Schweizer Black/Deather BEANSIDHE ihr viertes Album. Ab 26.3. ist “Processionaria” bei Via Nocturna erhältlich, vorab allerdings schon im Fullstream beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion anhörbar. www.beansidhe.ch / www.facebook.com/BeansidheBand

“The material was recorded in the Swiss Stairway Studio in cooperation with Ste Scenini, which is also responsible for the final production. On the other hand, George Nerantzis worked on mastering, whose portfolio includes cooperation with, among others, Abbath, Dark Funeral or Pain of Salvation.”