AZARATH :: Neuer Track “Sancta Dei Meretrix”

Polens Black/Death Metal Formation AZARATH bringt die erste Single des kommenden Albums “Saint Desecration” heraus, das am 27. November über Agonia Records erscheinen soll. facebook.com/AzarathBand

AZARATH crept from the shadows over two decades ago and is often described as a demonic mutation of Krisiun, Behemoth and Immolation. Co-founded by sole original member & drummer Inferno (of Behemoth fame), the group comprises long-running guitarist Bart (Damnation, Armagedon), long-time bassist Peter (ex-Lost Soul) and new vocalist Skullripper (Embrional).

The new album “Saint Desecration” was recorded and mixed at Tall Pine Records with Haldor Grundberg (Satanic Audio) at helm and mastered at Audiosiege Studio by Brad Boatright. The cover artwork was painted by Marta Prominska of Hypnagogic Painting. Aleksander Ikaniewicz shot new band photos.