AUÐN :: Neues Video mit historischem Bildmaterial

Die isländische Black Metal Formation AUÐN veröffentlicht ein brandneues Video zum Song "Vökudraumsins fangi". Der Clip enthält historische Bilder aus dem Heimatland der Band, zur Verfügung gestellt vom National Film Archive of Iceland // Kvikmyndasafn Íslands. Das dritte Full-Length-Album der Band wurde am 30. Oktober 2020 bei Season Of Mist veröffentlicht.

AUÐN comment: “‘Vökudraumsins fangi’ is the title song of our new album and deals with what we perceive to be real until our minds decide otherwise. Waking up in another time, feeling someone else’s presence within your being with memories foreign to you, feeling trapped in a perpetual nightmare, you begin to wonder if the life you believe you’ve led even existed at all.”