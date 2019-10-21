ATEIGGÄR :: Neuer Track “En Blinde namens Duracotus”



Die Schweizer Black Metaller haben mit “En Blinde namens Duracotus” einen neuen Track veröffentlicht, der von ihrem kommenden Mini-Album “Us d’r Höll chunnt nume Zyt” stammt, welches am 15. November bei Eisenwald erscheinen wird.

www.ateiggaer.bandcamp.com / www.facebook.com/helveticundergroundcommittee

Ateiggär (suitably, their moniker meaning “Initiator of Ideas”) was formed in early 2019 by Fauth Temenkeel and Fauth Lantav. While their lyrical universe is formed around alchemistic and mystic ideas stemming from the early modern period, Ateiggär’s sound is deeply rooted in the traditions of second-wave black metal. Proudly purist yet not exclusively backwards-looking, the five songs comprising Us d’r Höll chunnt nume Zyt – the band’s first public recording, a veritable bolt from the blue – compellingly create a tapestry of mysticism and splendor strongly breathing the air of the ancients, of staunchly ’90s-entrenched majesty and might, despite their relatively young age. Perhaps not surprisingly, the band is associated with Switzerland’s infamous Helvetic Underground Committee, but on their own merits, Ateiggär are an exciting new proposition, a wily ‘n’ youthful twist on old-style black metal.