AT THE GATES :: Dritte Single vom kommenden Album

Die schwedischen Melodic-Death-Metal-Pioniere AT THE GATES haben die dritte Single mit Video aus ihrem kommenden Album “The Nightmare Of Being” vorgestellt, das am 2. Juli 2021 über Century Media Records erscheinen wird. https://www.facebook.com/AtTheGatesOfficial

AT THE GATES vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant commented on the single “The Fall Into Time” and its video as follows:

“Hello everybody! As you might have already guessed, this album is our most ambitious effort yet, including a lot of different orchestrations and new takes on arrangements, etc.

This track, “The Fall into Time” is one of the centerpieces of the album. It is big, demanding and epic. We have always found it intriguing to compose songs like these, think “Neverwhere”, “Primal Breath”, “The Night Eternal” and “Daggers of Black Haze”. It is heavy, mean and dark, as well as almost cinematic in its thematic approach. I have always said that the AT THE GATES listener wants to be challenged and that you hopefully all are as curious as we are when it comes to exploring new musical territory. This song is one of those moments? Enjoy!”