ARCH ENEMY :: Neue Single mit Video: “In The Eye Of The Storm”

Am 12. August werden ARCH ENEMY ihr 11. Studioalbum “Deceivers” über Century Media Records herausbringen. Einen Vorgeschmack auf das Album bietet die neue Single “In The Eye Of The Storm”, die ab sofort weltweit gestreamt werden kann: https://archenemy.lnk.to/Deceivers

ARCH ENEMY’s founder and chief songwriter Michael Amott comments: “‘In The Eye Of The Storm’ is a song that was built around a hypnotizing riff and a groove that’s just screaming out to be played live! Shooting the video in Berlin, Germany with, for us, new director Mirko Witzki was a super cool experience, and the result is nothing less than astonishing!”