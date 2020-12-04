ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN :: Video zu neuem Track

ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN hat die erste Single mit dem Titel “My Promise” aus ihrem neuen Soloalbum veröffentlicht. “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” wird am 26. Februar digital, auf CD und Vinyl erscheinen

Anneke comments: “I wrote ‘My Promise’ when I imagined what life after divorce would really entail. The lyrics deal with a determination to fight for love. The song starts off with an acoustic Arabo-Spanish Gypsy vibe and gradually builds towards a euphoric ending. Ruud Peeters wrote a hauntingly melancholic string arrangement.”

Anneke continues: “We shot the video in Radio Royaal, one of my favourite restaurants in my hometown Eindhoven and it shows a few defining moments in a relationship, represented by different couples.”