ANIMA HERETICAE :: Erste Single veröffentlicht

Die von der nordischen Natur und Mystik inspirierte Band ANIMA HERETICAE aus Finnland veröffentlicht am 1. Oktober ihre Debüt-EP “Ov Behest”. Mit Mitgliedern von Red Moon Architect, Aeonian Sorrow, Paara und Frosttide verbindet das Trio nordische Melancholie mit modernem Blackened Death Metal. Der nun als Single veröffentlichte Titeltrack reflektiert die Verbindung zwischen Mensch und Natur auf mehreren Ebenen. https://www.animahereticae.com/

“Epic track Ov Behest needed majestic but barren sceneries. Also the story was visualised into the video by our trustworthy visualist Vin Valentino. Our aim was that the video would work on both levels and deliver both the lyrical story and the musical atmoshere still leaving space for the viewer to interpret it from their own perspective.” vocalist/bass player Ville Rutanen backgrounds the video.