ANGSTSKRIG :: Neuer Track mit Attila Vörörs

Die dänische Black Metal Band ANGSTSKRIG wird am 28. Mai ihr Debütalbum bei Despotz Records veröffentlichen. Vorab haben sie nun ein Video zur Single zum Titeltrack online gestellt. Auf dem Album arbeiten sie mit Musikern von oilwork, Finntroll, Kreator, Hypocrisy und DragonForce zusammen, bei dem neuen Track werden sie von Attila Vörörs (Nevermore, Satyricon) unterstützt. https://www.facebook.com/angstskrig / https://angstskrig.bandcamp.com

Angstskríg about the music video; “The black wanderers continue their journey through the Nordic wonderland. From bright, snow-covered, frozen lakes into the darkness of the cave, where shadows roam. Do we believe in shadows? Or do we step out of the cave and into the light? ‘Skyggespil’ (‘Shadow play’) is both the title track and the album opener, so there’s a lot of pressure on this precious melody. However, it displays a variety of elements that are key to Angstskríg’s eclectic, yet, particular Nordic flavour, which obviously goes perfectly with Attila Vörös’ tasty Hungarian seasoning.”